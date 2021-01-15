Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €180.30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) received a €180.30 ($212.12) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €168.93 ($198.74).

Get Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) alerts:

RI stock opened at €156.00 ($183.53) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €157.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €147.27. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.