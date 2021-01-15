Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €189.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €189.00 ($222.35) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €170.75 ($200.89).

Shares of RI opened at €156.00 ($183.53) on Friday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €157.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €147.27.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

