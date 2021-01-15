Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 108,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.