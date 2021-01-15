Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,496. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.