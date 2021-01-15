Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Shares Up 17.6%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 128,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 37,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

