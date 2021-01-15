Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) Shares Gap Down to $166.60

Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $166.60, but opened at $151.00. Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) shares last traded at $122.15, with a volume of 17,291,584 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.86 ($3.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £423.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73.

In related news, insider George J. Pierson bought 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £4,983.84 ($6,511.42).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

