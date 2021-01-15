PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) Shares Down 13.1%

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF)’s stock price traded down 13.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 815 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80.

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, an investment holding company, manufactures and markets a range of chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Olefins and Derivatives, and Fertilisers and Methanol. It produces and sells ammonia, syngas, carbon monoxide, urea, methanol, methyl tertiary butyl ether, propylene, n-butane, paraxylene, benzene, and other by-products.

