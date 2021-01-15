PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.63

PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.65. PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 3,456,730 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £7.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79.

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

