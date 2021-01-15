Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) (LON:POG) Shares Gap Down to $31.70

Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) (LON:POG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.70, but opened at $30.35. Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 2,539,590 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -317.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.30.

About Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) (LON:POG)

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

