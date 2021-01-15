Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Reaches Market Cap of $525,259.26

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $525,259.26 and $510.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00038899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00112880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00063607 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00247969 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00059831 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 50,052,861 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

