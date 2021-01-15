Phoenix Global 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $206,281.00 (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and $206,281.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00108074 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005479 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,435,655,487 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.