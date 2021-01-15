Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.14 and traded as low as $5.00. Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 50,893 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17.

About Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

