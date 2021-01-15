Phore Market Capitalization Reaches $3.12 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Phore has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $69,983.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001721 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006421 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,112,539 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

