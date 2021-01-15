Physicians Realty Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after buying an additional 194,554 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,070,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,756,000 after buying an additional 287,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.