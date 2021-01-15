PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Hits Market Cap of $873,789.08

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00007147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $873,789.08 and $7,518.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00039761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00113665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064875 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00246278 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00060219 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

PieDAO DEFI++ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.