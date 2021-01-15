PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Trading Down 1.3%

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ)’s share price fell 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $153.10 and last traded at $153.46. 85,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 80,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZROZ. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $447,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $742,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

