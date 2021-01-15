Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $4,517.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00341382 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00028098 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002622 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.52 or 0.01144558 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,586,899 coins and its circulating supply is 424,326,463 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

