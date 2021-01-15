Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the December 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 169.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,359,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after buying an additional 854,278 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,055,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 149,370 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.