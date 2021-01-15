Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,197,407 shares of company stock worth $327,182,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.24.

Facebook stock traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.22. 876,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,070,975. The company has a market cap of $721.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.83 and a 200-day moving average of $265.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

