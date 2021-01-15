Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,820 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.8% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.95.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,557,734. The firm has a market cap of $241.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

