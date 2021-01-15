Piper Sandler Boosts Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target to $39.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

NYSE VAPO traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. 14,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,527. The stock has a market cap of $845.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $61,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,790.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,916 shares of company stock worth $2,178,546. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 520.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 204.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.