Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AON in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $206.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.00. AON has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,527,000 after acquiring an additional 705,937 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,243,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,505,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in AON by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 240,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,272,000 after acquiring an additional 221,731 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

