PirateCash Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $19,035.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 76% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.