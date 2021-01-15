Pirl (PIRL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,032.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 38.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Pirl has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $718,697.62 and $17,032.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,234.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.77 or 0.03211819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00391235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.10 or 0.01319479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.52 or 0.00561680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00429596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.85 or 0.00286610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020618 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

