Pivot Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $479,544.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $863,113.54 and $479,544.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00471210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.16 or 0.04070193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013142 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016701 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.