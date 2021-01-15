Pizza Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Pizza token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $399,160.06 and approximately $43.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pizza has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 63.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.