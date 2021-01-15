PlayGame Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $45,946.98 and approximately $206.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00428523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.31 or 0.04117359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.