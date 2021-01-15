Playkey (PKT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $57,669.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $239,088.16 and $57,669.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00476491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.17 or 0.04119097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016664 BTC.

Playkey (PKT) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

