Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 9.6% After Insider Selling

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares fell 9.6% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $57.32 and last traded at $60.14. 80,437,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 77,215,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.54.

Specifically, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,490,624 shares of company stock worth $63,167,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 915.5% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 66,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 60,093 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.