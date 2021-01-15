Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.85

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Polis has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2,602.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

