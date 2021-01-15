PolySwarm (NCT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.87 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $9,255.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00471210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.16 or 0.04070193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013142 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016701 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

