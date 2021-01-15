Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,804. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.86. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pool by 166.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.