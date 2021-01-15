PopularCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 577.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 856.3% higher against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $6.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.15 or 0.00389857 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,723.59 or 1.00015295 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00021583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001920 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,140,884,119 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.