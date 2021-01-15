Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT Raised to $25.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its price target raised by research analysts at Northland Securities from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 63,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,554. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Porch.com, Inc operates an online platform that connects homeowners with local home repair services. The company also facilitates customers to arrange set-up and installation for purchased goods through overstock e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers Service Attach, a tool that enables overstock customers to add installation or assembly services to online shopping carts.

