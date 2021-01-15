Poseidon Network Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $55.20 million and $771,383.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00059141 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000133 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network's total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

Poseidon Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

