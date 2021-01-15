Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) Shares Up 9.7%

Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04). 8,199,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 14,313,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.44. The company has a market cap of £30.14 million and a PE ratio of -10.60.

In other news, insider Paul Johnson acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and exploits mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, platinum group metals, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

