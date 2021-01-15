PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stake Increased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.28% of PRA Group worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.44.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $107,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $311,015. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

