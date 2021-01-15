Prairiewood Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 254,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 7.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,428. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

