Prairiewood Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.7% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 203,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,755,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,820,000 after purchasing an additional 438,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 141,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. 2,223,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,725,484. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

