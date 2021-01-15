Prairiewood Capital LLC Invests $3.41 Million in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10,205.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. 17,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,656. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

