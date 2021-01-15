Prairiewood Capital LLC Invests $6.95 Million in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 153,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,949,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 7.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 327,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 78,996 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 107,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,408,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,003 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 179,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $331,000.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. 4,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,409. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

