Prairiewood Capital LLC Invests $8.73 Million in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 203,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,041,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 951,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,440,000 after buying an additional 82,331 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 180,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 70,368 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,779,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,813,000.

FNDA traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,413. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $46.75.

