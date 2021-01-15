Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 5.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 105,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $283,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 843.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 550,352 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $47.94. 5,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,566. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

