Prairiewood Capital LLC Takes $3.55 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,439. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.