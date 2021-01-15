Prairiewood Capital LLC Takes $4.37 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF comprises about 4.5% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDC traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,181. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $36.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10.

