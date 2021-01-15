Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Down 7%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $8.01. 1,423,923 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,351,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. Research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $64,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Third Security LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,075,000 after buying an additional 1,230,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

