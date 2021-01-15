Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Premier by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 749,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Premier by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after buying an additional 540,418 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,755,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after buying an additional 348,155 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after buying an additional 268,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Premier by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 252,557 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

