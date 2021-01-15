Presidio Bank (OTCMKTS:PDOB) Shares Up 1.6%

Presidio Bank (OTCMKTS:PDOB) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $27.96. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96.

Presidio Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PDOB)

Presidio Bank, a state-chartered bank, provides commercial banking services to small and medium sized businesses in Northern California. The company offers checking accounts, savings/money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial lending solutions, such as business lines of credit, business term loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction and land loans, letters of credit, and personal loans for business owners/officers.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.