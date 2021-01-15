Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) (LON:PEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.27

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) (LON:PEY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and traded as high as $11.40. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 27,723 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £7.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of €0.29 ($0.34) per share. This is a positive change from Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L)’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 1,294.64%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

