Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GENY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. 659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $60.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Read More: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.