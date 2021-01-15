Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. 659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

